TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 107,598 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 167.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $13,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. China International Capital cut Autohome to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $4.80 on Friday, reaching $73.31. 764,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,174. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $117.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 38.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

