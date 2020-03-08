TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 188.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,043 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,219 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Wynn Resorts worth $15,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 47,334 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,512,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,560. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

