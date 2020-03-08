TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 91,502 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,502 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.67% of M.D.C. worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVentures Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $308,192,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,894,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,547,000 after purchasing an additional 539,112 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $7,092,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $6,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $732,854.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,036,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDC traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 425,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,756. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.08. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.