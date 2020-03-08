TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,800 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of UniFirst worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 106,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.79. 87,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,856. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $134.16 and a one year high of $217.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.80.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $153,257.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,297.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.