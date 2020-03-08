TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 19,688 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Perrigo worth $14,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Perrigo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. 1,636,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,466. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.39. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

