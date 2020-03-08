Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,950 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $14,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after purchasing an additional 411,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 385,573 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 816,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 304,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $18.02. 1,628,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,159. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

