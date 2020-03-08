Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 2,361,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 780% from the previous session’s volume of 268,341 shares.The stock last traded at $6.61 and had previously closed at $6.02.

The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.66% and a negative net margin of 3,806.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYRS. Wedbush lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

