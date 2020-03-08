Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $4.57 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $215.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $28,135.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 557,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

