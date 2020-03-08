Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $28.85.
In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology Group
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.