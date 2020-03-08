Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a $32.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.