Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SUPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Shares of SUPN opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $957.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,570,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 23,182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after buying an additional 495,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after buying an additional 358,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after buying an additional 217,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,505,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,717,000 after buying an additional 183,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

