SunTrust Banks Comments on NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEW)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $11.85 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

