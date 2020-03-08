Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) shares dropped 5.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $20.22, approximately 2,200,278 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,936,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Specifically, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $114,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $251,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 605,665 shares of company stock worth $10,914,453 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.21.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 943,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 206,766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 36.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 221,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

