STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €31.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.94 ($31.33).

Shares of STM stock opened at €23.29 ($27.08) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.62 and its 200 day moving average is €21.93.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

