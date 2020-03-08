Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Purchased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Steris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steris by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 788,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average is $150.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

