Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 674,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,144 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Stars Group worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSG. FMR LLC raised its position in Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after acquiring an additional 350,269 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stars Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stars Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stars Group by 109.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

TSG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. 2,894,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,418. Stars Group Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

