Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $179.00 to $168.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stanley Black & Decker traded as low as $123.34 and last traded at $125.92, with a volume of 25217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.63.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWK. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 169.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

