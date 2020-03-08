SRG Global Ltd to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:SRG)

SRG Global Ltd (ASX:SRG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
ASX SRG opened at A$0.32 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $142.66 million and a PE ratio of 13.91. SRG Global has a one year low of A$0.29 ($0.20) and a one year high of A$0.62 ($0.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.40.
SRG Global Company Profile
