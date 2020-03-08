Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $133.49, but opened at $141.25. Splunk shares last traded at $135.60, with a volume of 2,560,470 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,105 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $308,361.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,993 shares of company stock worth $6,604,423 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.