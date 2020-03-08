South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,090 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:NWL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

