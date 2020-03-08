South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COO traded up $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.81. 551,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,775. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $278.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.92 and a 200-day moving average of $317.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

