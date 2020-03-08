South Dakota Investment Council Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 103,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Baxter International by 17.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 87,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.38. 3,442,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.71.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

