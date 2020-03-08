South Dakota Investment Council Takes $859,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.06% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE NEX traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $3.44. 3,792,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.45. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.