South Dakota Investment Council Takes $567,000 Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 285.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 181,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4,853.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after buying an additional 577,309 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 238.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 173,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 122,172 shares during the period.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.60. 2,710,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,533. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.13 million. Equities analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In other news, Director David Didomenico bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $217,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $157,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

