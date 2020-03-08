South Dakota Investment Council Sells 8,355 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.29. 4,154,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,301. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.45 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

