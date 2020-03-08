South Dakota Investment Council Sells 70,390 Shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,390 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.11% of AK Steel worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AK Steel by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in AK Steel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 490,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AK Steel by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AK Steel by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKS. ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of NYSE:AKS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,905,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,387,707. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

