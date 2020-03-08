South Dakota Investment Council Sells 7,020 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

AN traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $42.19. 770,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

