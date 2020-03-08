South Dakota Investment Council Sells 5,270 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $197.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

NASDAQ SAFM traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.09. 743,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,332. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

