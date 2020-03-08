South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,900 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,620,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 19,790 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.32. 3,717,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

