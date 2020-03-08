South Dakota Investment Council Sells 480 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,410,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLG traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,308. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. Analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.53.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

