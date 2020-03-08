South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,630 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,110,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,550 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Edison International by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,900,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,721,000 after acquiring an additional 879,793 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,031,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,820,000 after acquiring an additional 342,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE EIX traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.59. 3,461,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Edison International has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.