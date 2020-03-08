South Dakota Investment Council Sells 430 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.08% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 601,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,481,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 341,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. National Securities started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chefs’ Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 482,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,152. The firm has a market cap of $819.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

