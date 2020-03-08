South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,800 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 35,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 314,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 278,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 1,726,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,546. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

