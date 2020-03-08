South Dakota Investment Council Sells 3,780 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

