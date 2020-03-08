South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,100 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 531,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,425.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $2,030,338.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

