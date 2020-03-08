South Dakota Investment Council Sells 180 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Post were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,027,000 after buying an additional 295,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $9,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 585,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,425. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POST. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

