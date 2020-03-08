South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,690 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LivaNova by 60.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
