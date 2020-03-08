South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,690 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIVN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in LivaNova by 6,270.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LivaNova by 60.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in LivaNova in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.58. 663,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,947. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

