South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,470 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 79.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 24.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,378 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 10.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,924 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xilinx by 59.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.86. 3,345,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,468. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.42.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.