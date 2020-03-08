South Dakota Investment Council Sells 10,250 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CSX were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 41.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

CSX stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.25. 5,189,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,036,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

