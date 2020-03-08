South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.59. 1,279,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 10.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Research analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, SVP Roy Kim purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,836.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO).

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.