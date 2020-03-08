South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Equifax were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EFX stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. 1,496,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,069. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EFX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

