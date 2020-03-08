South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 189,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 63,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEL stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,955,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,565. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $77.23 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

