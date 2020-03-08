South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

In related news, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 17,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $473,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.