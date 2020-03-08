South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AES were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 78,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,766,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 415,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,374,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.26.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

