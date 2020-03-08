South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,070 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.16% of U.S. Silica worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,665,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.44. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Silica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.06%.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

