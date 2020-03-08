South Dakota Investment Council Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $29,868,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $7,535,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $15,426,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,209,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,634,982. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

