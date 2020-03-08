South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,046,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period.

J2 Global stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.17. 476,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,485. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.06. J2 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.56.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

