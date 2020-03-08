South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 231,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,686.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 32,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $5,306,635.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,949,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares in the company, valued at $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,055 shares of company stock worth $16,261,811. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,761. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.10 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.34.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

