South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 52,912 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 1.23% of Superior Industries International worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 1,265.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 949,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUP stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.05. 384,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.85. Superior Industries International Inc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Superior Industries International’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUP. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

