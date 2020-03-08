South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after buying an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nielsen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,562,000 after buying an additional 374,943 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after buying an additional 3,792,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,561,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,009,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,552,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,418. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other Nielsen news, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.