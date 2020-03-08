South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in L Brands by 827.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. 9,203,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,161,193. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. L Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.